$240.90 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc (YELP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will post $240.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.90 million to $242.80 million. Yelp posted sales of $218.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $941.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $937.93 million to $962.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yelp to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

NYSE YELP traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,217. Yelp has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Alan Ramsay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $165,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,396.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,941 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,154,009 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $280,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,355 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 9,220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937,637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after acquiring an additional 927,577 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after acquiring an additional 617,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 647.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,466 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after acquiring an additional 560,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

