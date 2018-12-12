$26.74 Million in Sales Expected for Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) will post $26.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quest Resource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.48 million. Quest Resource posted sales of $22.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Resource will report full-year sales of $105.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.50 million to $106.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $122.27 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $125.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quest Resource.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.14 million. Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 39,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,713. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

In related news, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $51,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $77,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $196,940. 48.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quest Resource stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Quest Resource worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

