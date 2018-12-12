2,664 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) Acquired by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 40,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

