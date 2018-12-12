2,697 Shares in Torchmark Co. (TMK) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMK. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Torchmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Torchmark by 1,298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Torchmark by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Torchmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in Torchmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Torchmark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMK opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. Torchmark Co. has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Torchmark Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Torchmark’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Torchmark from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Torchmark from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $165,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,085,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,461 shares of company stock worth $1,268,301. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/2697-shares-in-torchmark-co-tmk-purchased-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.