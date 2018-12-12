273,705 Shares in Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 273,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.13% of Veritex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $33.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). Veritex had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $96,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Veritex in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

