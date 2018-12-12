$3.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (APTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will post $3.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $14.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $14.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.01 billion to $15.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Aptiv from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research set a $110.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

In related news, insider Kevin P. Clark purchased 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.43 per share, with a total value of $762,633.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,602,000. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $366,520,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,248,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,640,000 after purchasing an additional 765,193 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 449.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 893,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,908,000 after purchasing an additional 731,302 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,083,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,434,000 after purchasing an additional 638,972 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $103.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

