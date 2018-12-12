$30.30 Million in Sales Expected for IntriCon Co. (IIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to post sales of $30.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. IntriCon reported sales of $22.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $115.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $115.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $138.17 million, with estimates ranging from $136.50 million to $139.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 4.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIN. TheStreet raised IntriCon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on IntriCon from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IntriCon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

IntriCon stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. 277,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,248. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $268.65 million, a PE ratio of 100.83, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in IntriCon during the 3rd quarter worth $5,613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,296,000 after purchasing an additional 186,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IntriCon by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IntriCon by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IntriCon by 744.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 118,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

