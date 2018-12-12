30,011 Shares in PTC Inc (PTC) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,819,000 after purchasing an additional 260,827 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,273,000 after purchasing an additional 23,657 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PTC by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,004,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,745,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PTC to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $105.00 price target on PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.51. 8,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,934. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.50. PTC Inc has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $107.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.00 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 11,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,043,291.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,856.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,779,065. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

