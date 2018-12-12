$303.64 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International Inc (ENVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) to report $303.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.00 million and the highest is $305.28 million. Enova International reported sales of $243.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $293.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.54 million. Enova International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 22.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Enova International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Shares of Enova International stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $21.22. 4,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,816. The stock has a market cap of $689.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Enova International has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enova International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 345.5% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 68,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Enova International during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

