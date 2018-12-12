3,049 Shares in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH) Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 460,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 884.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 47,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,124,000.

ECH stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

