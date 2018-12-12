$31.85 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (GE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will report $31.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.64 billion and the lowest is $30.90 billion. General Electric posted sales of $31.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $120.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.24 billion to $120.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $117.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.49 billion to $122.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

In related news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,151. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in General Electric by 2,862.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,651,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,365,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.