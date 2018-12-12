3TL Technologies (TTM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of 3TL Technologies (CVE:TTM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 64600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

About 3TL Technologies (CVE:TTM)

3TL Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to engage consumers and influence purchasing decisions through their mobile devices and online.

