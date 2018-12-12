$4.72 EPS Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (URI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.57 and the highest is $4.85. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $3.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $16.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $16.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $19.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.46 to $20.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.69.

URI traded up $6.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,028. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $190.74.

In related news, Director Jenne K. Britell purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $50,055.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,079.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,452.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,276.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,312,000 after acquiring an additional 112,939 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $169,517,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United Rentals by 131.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 995,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,992,000 after buying an additional 564,954 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 852,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,433,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Rentals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,539,000 after buying an additional 134,101 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

