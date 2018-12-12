403,594 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Acquired by Sofinnova Ventures Inc

Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 403,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,000. Exelixis makes up 0.6% of Sofinnova Ventures Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 94.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 6,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,505,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,109,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,505,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,855,977.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,367 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,346 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.92. 836,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,377. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.32. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $32.20.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 49.53%. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/403594-shares-in-exelixis-inc-exel-acquired-by-sofinnova-ventures-inc.html.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.