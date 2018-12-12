41,817 Shares in Veoneer Inc (VNE) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. Veoneer Inc has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Veoneer to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Macquarie began coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

WARNING: “41,817 Shares in Veoneer Inc (VNE) Purchased by Aviva PLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/41817-shares-in-veoneer-inc-vne-purchased-by-aviva-plc.html.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.