$443.27 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will report $443.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $448.10 million and the lowest is $441.44 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $338.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $372.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pure Storage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.02.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 289,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,314. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 26,680 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $732,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles H. Giancarlo sold 54,990 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,510,025.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Pure Storage by 169.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

