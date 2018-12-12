$443.27 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will report $443.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $448.10 million and the lowest is $441.44 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $338.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $372.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pure Storage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.02.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 289,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,314. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 26,680 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $732,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles H. Giancarlo sold 54,990 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,510,025.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Pure Storage by 169.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply