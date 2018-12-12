50,000 Shares in Bunge Ltd (BG) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,009,000. Litespeed Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 96,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 753.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 477,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director L Patrick Lupo bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.71 per share, with a total value of $188,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,165.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $9,847,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,319,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,858,484.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 333,200 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,881. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. Bunge Ltd has a 1-year low of $56.14 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. Bunge had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

