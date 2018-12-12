5,496 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in AutoNation by 1,960.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,597,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,493,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,689,000 after purchasing an additional 981,065 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 665,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,290,000 after purchasing an additional 562,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,050,000 after purchasing an additional 492,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 203,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 74,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $3,019,523.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,205 shares in the company, valued at $6,844,261.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 16.21%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

