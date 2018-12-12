58.com Inc (WUBA) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 58.com were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in 58.com by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in 58.com by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 58.com by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get 58.com alerts:

WUBA stock opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.78. 58.com Inc has a twelve month low of $52.14 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.83 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating on shares of 58.com in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on 58.com from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “58.com Inc (WUBA) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/58-com-inc-wuba-stake-lowered-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WUBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.