594,178 Shares in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (BRY) Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 594,178 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,469,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.73% of Berry Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mobius Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth $2,611,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Research analysts predict that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Berry Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Berry Petroleum Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

