60,125 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at $75,886,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,033,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $842,946,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at $37,139,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at $27,367,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Garmin by 35.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,700,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,658,000 after acquiring an additional 448,275 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price target on Garmin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on Garmin and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on Garmin and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.
In related news, insider Min H. Kao sold 479,645 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $31,090,588.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,638,987.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 15,637 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,094,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,314,037 shares of company stock valued at $149,595,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $70.77.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $810.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
