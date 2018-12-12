6,673 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Purchased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,093,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,224,000 after buying an additional 234,138 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,109,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,629,000 after buying an additional 225,795 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 112,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $266.05 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $254.77 and a fifty-two week high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

