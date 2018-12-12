$733.03 Million in Sales Expected for Middleby Corp (MIDD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report $733.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $740.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $722.70 million. Middleby reported sales of $632.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.46 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Middleby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 152.2% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,005,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,865 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Middleby by 29.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,683,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,172,000 after buying an additional 604,451 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 98.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 799,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,446,000 after buying an additional 397,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Middleby by 6.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,719,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,124,000 after buying an additional 235,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,832,000.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.39. The stock had a trading volume of 199,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Middleby has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $138.89.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Recommended Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.