$75.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report $75.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.95 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $66.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $291.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.26 billion to $296.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $304.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $261.25 billion to $338.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $614,336.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 258,250 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,095. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,290,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,872,372,000 after buying an additional 3,614,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after buying an additional 3,269,684 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,766.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,264,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,009,820,000 after buying an additional 3,227,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,772,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,452,000 after buying an additional 2,609,710 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,241,408. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $329.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

