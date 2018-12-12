7,900 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 19.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $423,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $141.94. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $51,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $9,099,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,125,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,722,692.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 370,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,495,099 and have sold 6,609 shares valued at $534,250. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on SYNNEX to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

