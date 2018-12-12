85,323 Shares in HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 85,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in HMS in the second quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in HMS by 16.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in HMS by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HMS in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in HMS in the second quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.34. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. HMS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HMS from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital started coverage on HMS in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, First Analysis raised HMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $205,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,277,370.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Greg D. Aunan sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $240,486.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,318.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,329,780 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

