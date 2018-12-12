$87.31 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to announce sales of $87.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.34 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $78.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $265.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.65 million to $267.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $332.07 million, with estimates ranging from $317.57 million to $346.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 871.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,922. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $52.95.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.