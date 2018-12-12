9,347,249 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,347,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 25,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $1,391,806.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $121,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,946,510. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $55.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

