A & J Mucklow Group P L C (MKLW) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.30 Per Share

A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:MKLW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from A & J Mucklow Group P L C’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MKLW opened at GBX 492.50 ($6.44) on Wednesday. A & J Mucklow Group P L C has a 1 year low of GBX 470.50 ($6.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 534.40 ($6.98).

In other A & J Mucklow Group P L C news, insider James K. Retallack acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 545 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £27,250 ($35,606.95).

About A & J Mucklow Group P L C

A&J Mucklow Group Plc is a long established Midlands based property company focusing on the long term ownership and development of industrial and commercial property. Mucklow was founded in 1933 and floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1962. The company has always maintained an excellent reputation for providing a quality product and service to it's customers.

