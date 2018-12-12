Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,843 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,203,489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,598,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,997,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,218,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,294,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,307 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,708,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $836,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,430 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,890,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $798,955,000 after acquiring an additional 896,087 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $54.63 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 58,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $4,003,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,720,509.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,732 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $127,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,942. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.66.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

