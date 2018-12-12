Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.78.

ABEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 target price on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. 22,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,541. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a negative net margin of 843.14%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,539,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after buying an additional 108,333 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 42,261 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 849,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 223,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

