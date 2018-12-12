AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.93.

ACRX opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $208.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.83.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Badri N. Dasu sold 28,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $141,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,374.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,700 shares of company stock worth $123,144 over the last three months. 25.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 433,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 112,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

