Adalta Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,217 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.7% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Lara May & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $108.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $83.83 and a one year high of $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 177,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,887,347.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,918 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,412 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

