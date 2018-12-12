adbank (ADB) Market Cap Reaches $693,715.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. In the last seven days, adbank has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $693,715.00 and approximately $31,467.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.02571554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00144059 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00175808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.66 or 0.09447281 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029014 BTC.

About adbank

adbank’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 613,942,796 tokens. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank.

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

