adidas (ADS) PT Set at €245.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €245.00 ($284.88) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Commerzbank set a €236.00 ($274.42) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €225.39 ($262.08).

Get adidas alerts:

FRA ADS opened at €198.40 ($230.70) on Wednesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a one year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.