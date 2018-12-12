Admiral Group (ADM) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Performer

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) to a sector performer rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,600 ($20.91).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADM. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,085 ($27.24) target price (up previously from GBX 1,920 ($25.09)) on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,723 ($22.51) to GBX 1,849 ($24.16) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 2,145 ($28.03) target price (up previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.13)) on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,040 ($26.66) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,974.91 ($25.81).

ADM opened at GBX 2,026 ($26.47) on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,766 ($23.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,184 ($28.54).

In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 32,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,044 ($26.71), for a total value of £660,212 ($862,683.91).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

