Adobe Inc (ADBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will post $2.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the lowest is $2.42 billion. Adobe reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $8.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. Adobe’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.14.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total transaction of $665,997.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,875,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,806 shares of company stock worth $5,167,142 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4,366.7% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 92.8% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.53 on Friday, hitting $250.87. 566,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,229. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 12 month low of $170.43 and a 12 month high of $277.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

