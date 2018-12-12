Adobe Inc (ADBE) Shares Bought by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $8,773,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 38.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,379,000 after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,983 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 90.6% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 14.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the software company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $245.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $170.43 and a 12 month high of $277.61. The company has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $278.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.14.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $760,121.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,552.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,806 shares of company stock worth $5,167,142. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

