ADT Inc (ADT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ADT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

NYSE ADT opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. ADT has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADT will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

ADT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ADT in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

