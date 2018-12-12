Shares of Advantage Lithium Corp (CVE:AAL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 45870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/advantage-lithium-aal-hits-new-52-week-low-at-0-54.html.

About Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL)

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company's flagship asset is Cauchari project that covers a surface area of 55.44 square kilometers in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in five projects in Argentina.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.