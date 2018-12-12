Aeron 1-Day Volume Tops $1.08 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00007045 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinrail, Mercatox and IDAX. Aeron has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.02572251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00143151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00176516 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.00 or 0.09336406 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029075 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, Kuna, Gate.io, IDAX, Binance, Bit-Z, Kucoin, HitBTC, Tidex, Coinrail and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

