AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Declares Dec 18 Dividend of $0.18

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a dec 18 dividend on Tuesday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 88.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 138,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,996. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.13.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 125.99% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry K. Harvey bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $70,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Declares Dec 18 Dividend of $0.18” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/agnc-investment-corp-agnc-declares-dec-18-dividend-of-0-18.html.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.