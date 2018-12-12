AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGNC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.13. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.65 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 125.99% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Larry K. Harvey purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,382,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,469,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,315,000 after purchasing an additional 302,074 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 75,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $3,938,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $750,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

