AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Hits $0.0045

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, BtcTrade.im, CoinBene and Huobi. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $821,928.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.02594891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00144531 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00176220 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.46 or 0.09402841 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029325 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor’s launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,333,332 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, BitForex, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, Huobi, Bit-Z, BCEX and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.