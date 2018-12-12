Aigang Price Reaches $0.0064 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Aigang has a market cap of $143,402.00 and $14,615.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aigang has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.02569044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00146268 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00176655 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.50 or 0.09446865 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029051 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang launched on July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,671 tokens. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network.

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

