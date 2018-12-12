Air France KLM SA (AF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.29 ($11.97).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.39 ($10.92) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

Air France KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

