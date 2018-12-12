Akre Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Akre Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,068,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 12.0% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Akre Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of American Tower worth $1,026,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,811,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,331,586,000 after buying an additional 448,362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,195,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,207,889,000 after buying an additional 951,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,100,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,217,000 after buying an additional 480,012 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,967,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,626,000 after buying an additional 1,139,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,545,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,605,000 after buying an additional 44,364 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $172.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Tower from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.31.

In other news, insider Steven C. Marshall sold 163,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $25,594,218.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 93,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $15,400,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,660 shares in the company, valued at $22,053,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,823 shares of company stock worth $59,006,693 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $166.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $130.37 and a 12-month high of $168.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

