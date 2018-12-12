Alaska Permanent Capital Management Reduces Position in iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (SHV)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd makes up 0.5% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd by 151.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd has a 52-week low of $110.18 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.1899 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

