Alcoa (AA) Shares Gap Up to $28.43

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.70, but opened at $28.43. Alcoa shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 1419683 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.53.

The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Alcoa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 709,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in Alcoa by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Alcoa by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 136,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 98,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alcoa by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

