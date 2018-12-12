Algert Global LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $102,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 407.1% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $194,000. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $201,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $27,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $597,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 165,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $4,546,661.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 109,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,275 and sold 219,546 shares valued at $6,041,906. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

